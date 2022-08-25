Royal Borough affordable homes group receives £6k from lottery

A group which exists to tackle the affordable homes crisis says it is ‘delighted’ after receiving more than £6,000 from the National Lottery to carry on its work.

The Windsor Ascot and Maidenhead Community Land Trust (WAMCLT) was set up in 2021 to offer a ‘more balanced approach to housing’.

Run by independent volunteers, it owns and operates land ‘for the benefit of the community’, and works with developers to deliver housing and other facilities at affordable levels.

CLTs also allow communities to deliver their own services such as shops, pubs and community centres.

WAMCLT volunteer Alasdair Donaldson said that the idea has taken off in other parts of the country including Cornwall, where hundreds of houses are being built on ‘community-led trust land’.

He told the Advertiser this week that the National Lottery money will help to ensure the Royal Borough can keep up with the pace amid several large building projects either underway or planned.

The £6,020 received from the lottery’s community fund will enable WAMCLT to ‘help raise awareness’ of its plans and it is in the process of planning a programme of new events to spread the word.

The group is also hosting its first induction session on Thursday, September 15 where interested members can understand more about CLTs.

“It is about building housing for the community that is affordable but is there in perpetuity; it does not then get passed on or sold on, so it is protected in that community land trust,” said Alasdair.

“It [the National Lottery money] will go on publicity and consciousness raising in the community.

“People in Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead might be interested in becoming members and finding out more.”

Alasdair said it has been a bit of a slow process getting WAMCLT going but was hopeful the money would help speed this up.

“There is a local growing interest – it has taken us quite a while to get this far,” he added. “Things are looking more hopeful than they were.”

The WAMCLT says it has ‘expressed an interest’ in the major development in Windsor which will see 450 homes in the west of the town.

Developer Wates has submitted two planning applications for the site, known as AL21 in the adopted Borough Local Plan.

“We are being kept in the loop about developments’, said Alasdair.

“We try to keep them [developers] on the right path if you like.

“The state of housing has got so bad in the country now, [land trusts] are really the only way of getting buildings people want to see in their locality.”

For more information on the WAMCLT, visit www.wamclt.org