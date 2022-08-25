Norden Farm 'shaping next generation' of young artists

An arts centre in Maidenhead is hoping to shape the next generation of artists as it recruits a number of ‘young leaders’ to help out with its projects.

The Young Leadership programme is an opportunity for young people aged eight-14 in the area to get involved behind the scenes at Norden Farm, in Altwood Road.

‘Young Leaders’ work with professional arts practitioners at the venue to develop leadership skills which they can then use throughout their careers.

Last week, they supported projects including ‘Make a Play in 4 Days’ while they have also assisted at art week, hosted by fine artist Lucy Wright.

Jess Thompson, education officer at Norden Farm, said: “We are passionate about helping local young people to develop skills which will help to shape a new generation of artists and creative thinkers, and this programme allows participants to really understand how a busy, thriving arts venue works.

“Throughout our week with them we nurture and develop leadership, creative and artistic skills to really bring out the best in the young people.

“Skills learned during the course can also be used towards Bronze, Silver or Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards.”

For more information, visit www.norden.farm/pages/young-leadership-scheme