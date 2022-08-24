Foodshare's 150 volunteers thanked in event with Devine Buskers

A party on Saturday celebrated the 150 helpers at Maidenhead Foodshare in style.

Around 50 members of the Foodshare family joined together at Cox Green Community Hall for an afternoon of music and drinks.

Entertainment was provided by Devine Buskers, who play in aid of the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice.

Foodshare is supported by nearly 150 local volunteers. Trustee Debbie Gee said that, as such, it is ‘one of, if not, the largest charitable organisation in Maidenhead.’

It has a team of cooks making ready meals, cake and biscuit bakers, and volunteers making hot food for community meals.

Foodshare also has drivers for home deliveries, school breakfast clubs, plus supermarket and surplus food collectors.

There is also a team of volunteers organising the foodbank intake of donations, storage, and distribution, as well as a team that run its satellite food collections in and around Maidenhead.

The charity continues to help more than 400 people each week and would welcome more volunteers.

Trustee Lester Tanner stressed the importance of the support of community-minded organisations like Evergen, the Maidenhead solar energy company which sponsored the event.

Evergen has been supporting Foodshare for several years and Lester

encouraged other firms to come

forward.