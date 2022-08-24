Councillors approve plans for Gringer Hill retirement complex

Plans for a 44-home retirement complex in Gringer Hill were approved by councillors at the Maidenhead development management committee last week.

The four-storey site on land owned by De Beers Group was given the green light, paving the way for 11 one-bedroom and 33 two-bedroom homes.

At the meeting, councillors heard from Simon Broomfield, representing the applicant, who said it was ‘vital that we see an increase in the amount of suitable housing’ as the population ages.

He added that as the homes would be suitable for older people, it would subsequently free up other properties for first time buyers.

“Our scheme, therefore, has a more than helpful role, not only in improving housing choices for local older people in meeting a specific need, but also in terms in aiding the function of the wider Maidenhead housing market,” said Mr Broomfield.

Cllr Helen Taylor (tBFI, Oldfield) said it was ‘good to see an application come through on this site, because it is in desperate need of development’, but struggled with the application due to the ‘lack of affordable housing’ whilst echoing pre-meeting concerns from residents over traffic and the height of the buildings.

Cllr Joshua Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) said he would have preferred ‘individual residential dwellings’, although there as there was no formal planning reason for the application to be refused.