Algae and scum much reduced after volunteer waterways clear-out

A score of volunteers braved the heat on Saturday to clear as much algae as possible from Maidenhead’s waterways.

The work was a challenge because of the vast surge in growth – due to the recent heat and strong sunlight.

“Slow flow and extreme heat is the real problem as the combination accelerates weed growth,” said Friends of Maidenhead Waterways (FoMW) chair, Richard Davenport.

More than 20 volunteers turned up at 8am to avoid the worst of the heat, working by boat and from the banks with extendable long rakes, provided by FoMW.

‘A huge amount of weed’ was dragged out just from the central area and stacked on the banks to let the invertebrates crawl out and back into the water.

The waterways group also has a weed-cutting boat booked for early September, after the nesting season, to tackle the area below the railway bridge where it is ‘still very bad’.

As well as manual clearance, Byofix beneficial bacteria treatment (recommended by the Environment Agency) is being used to break down yet more of the algae.