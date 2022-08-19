Talking Newspaper increases 'Tiser recordings for visually impaired

The service that brings the Advertiser’s news to the visually impaired is able to increase its number of recordings thanks to a successful volunteer drive.

Maidenhead and District Talking Newspaper Association records spoken readings of the newspaper so those unable to read it can benefit from hearing all about the issues impacting them.

The Talking Newspaper was able to produce a weekly recording since it began in the 1980s – until COVID struck.

Then it had to stop recordings completely. It started up again with fewer recordings while the Advertiser was running at a reduced size.

But as the ‘Tiser came back to its full-size edition, it became ‘more and more difficult’ for the Talking Newspaper to cover everything.

In a bid to increase the number of recordings it could make, the association appealed for volunteers in March.

Since then, seven people have signed up and will become active from September. As such, the Talking Newspaper hopes to increase the number of recordings from one a month to two.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the association on 01628 631259.