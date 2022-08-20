Remember When: Manchester United stars visited Bisham Abbey

1977: Leeds met Manchester United as the Advertiser sent reporter Kathy Leeds along to Bisham Abbey, where the Red Devils were training.

The FA Cup holders were at Bisham’s new £2.5million sports workshop as they prepared to face Liverpool in the Charity Shield.

1987: A pair of vintage boat enthusiasts started a bid to revive Cookham Regatta after nearly 60 years away.

Merle and Keith Jarrett, who lived alongside Cookham Reach Sailing Club, contacted Cookham Parish Council to ask if it would give backing to attempts to bring the village regatta back to life.

“We haven’t gone into details yet, but it would essentially be a fun regatta,” said Keith.

“It would be nice to have people in period costume, perhaps Edwardian or 1920s. We could run events for dongolas, skiffs and punts as they did in 1930 and perhaps have a sail past and manoeuvring competitions for vintage boats like ours.”

1992: The new £10million plus Maidenhead Thicket to Burchetts Green road was set to open.

Contractors started work on the two-mile stretch of dual carriageway, which would link the M4 and M40, in February 1991.

1992: The organiser of the Cox Green Community Play Scheme, Margaret Bird, stepped down after six years. She was presented with a pair of earrings by the children and Canon David Cawte.

1997: Environmentally friendly children at Maidenhead Synagogue enjoyed a fun week of activities learning all about recycling and saving the planet.

Every summer and activity week was held at the synagogue when children learned about a different theme.

In 1997, the theme was ecology and the week featured children forming a human rubbish chain to fill recycling vans with waste.

1997: The sun beat down with unrelenting ferocity as revellers took part in the 25th Hurley Regatta.

Thousands of people turned up the riverside location to take part and watch the village’s silver jubilee regatta – which was its most successful yet.