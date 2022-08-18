Fire service urges caution over fireworks following recent dry spell

The fire service is urging people to refrain from using fireworks following the recent spell of dry weather.

Over recent weeks, temperatures in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas have soared to record-breaking levels.

Thunderstorms have arrived this week, but much of the ground still remains dry following weeks of low rainfall and high temperatures.

Last week a drought was confirmed in Maidenhead, Windsor, and Slough by the Environment Agency (see p9).

Recently, social media users have been raising concerns over fireworks being set off in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas, including Burnham and Slough. Users shared fears over the irresponsible use of fireworks during the dry spell calling it ‘madness’ and saying those involved had ‘no common sense’.

Questions were raised about why they were being set off when the ground is ‘tinder dry’.

Earlier this week fireworks were heard in the Furze Platt area, and many took to social media to express their anger at the use of fireworks during the heatwave.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) said that setting off fireworks or sky lanterns in severe dry weather can potentially result in ‘very severe damage’.

The service urged people to be extremely cautious and refrain from using fireworks during such dry weather spells.

Fire service spokesman Paul Scott said: “Setting off fireworks or sky lanterns in during severe dry weather spells has potential to result in very severe damage.

“We urge the public to be extremely cautious and refrain from using fireworks whilst the current conditions prevail.”

He continued: “Please help us to keep the communities we serve as safe from fire as possible.”