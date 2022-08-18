Public Notices: Several temporary partial road closures in the town

Several temporary partial road closure orders – including parts of Ray Mill Road West and Burchetts Green Road – feature in this week’s public notices section:

Vehicles will not be able to travel along part of Sandringham Road from the northern boundary of 88 Sandringham Road southward for 46 metres from Monday, August 22.

The order is to facilitate new connection works for telecoms cabinet and will be in operation daily between 9.30am and 3pm until Friday, August 26.

The alternative route for affected vehicles is via Sandringham Road.

From Monday, August 22 vehicles will not be able to proceed along part of All Saints Avenue between the boundaries of 108 All Saints Road.

The order is to facilitate works to carry out sewer repairs and will be in operation from 8am on the Monday to 5pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Alternative routes are available via All Saints Avenue, Spencers Road, Belmont Vale, Cromwell Road and All Saints Road.

Vehicles will also be prohibited from accessing part of Burchetts Green Road from the northern boundary of Greetwell Cottage to its junction with Hall Place Lane from Tuesday, August 23.

The order is to facilitate works on the highway, in particular to provide a new power connection to a property, and will be in operation from 9am on the Tuesday to 3pm on Friday, August 26.

The diversion for vehicles is via Burchetts Green Road, Burchetts Green roundabout, Henley Road, A4 Bath Road, and Burchetts Green Road.

On Thursday, September 1 a road closure will be in place along the Old Mill Lane in Bray between its junctions with Brayfield Road.

The order is to facilitate works on the highway, in particular carriageway repair works, and will be in operation between 9am and 3pm on Thursday, September 1.

The alternative route for affected vehicles is via Brayfield Road.

Cars will also need to follow another route due to a closure along part of Ray Mill Road West from its junction with B4447 Cookham Road to its junction with Wayside Mews from Monday, September 5.

Works are needed for a new gas connection and will be in operation from 8am on the Monday to 5pm on Friday, September 9.

The alternative route is via B4447 Cookham Road, Moor Lane, North Town Road, and Ray Mill Road West.

Finally, from Monday, September 5 vehicles will not be able to proceed along part of Lee Lane in Bisham from its junction Dungrove Hill Lane and its junction with Darlings Lane.

The order is to facilitate works on the highway, namely to carry out fibre broadband ducting works, and will be in operation daily between 8am and 6pm until Friday, September 23.

The diversion route will be via Lee Lane, Pinkneys Drive, A308 Marlow Road and Lee Lane.