Resident 'looking to move' over Shoppenhangers Road lorries

A Maidenhead couple whose lives are being ‘disrupted 24/7’ have said they are looking to move away due to persistent noise from lorries thundering down Shoppenhangers Road.

Peter Ramsay, 70, is considering moving house with his wife, Pat, since heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) started hurtling down the 40mph road as a result of restrictions elsewhere in the borough.

The disruption started ‘just after lockdown’ as lorries were banned from passing through Holyport and Oakley Green.

With HGV drivers using Shoppenhangers Road as an alternative, Peter told the Advertiser that the noise, which is ongoing throughout the day, has become so bad that ‘you cannot hold a conversation’ in the couple’s garden.

He said that since lorries had been stopped going through Holyport and Oakley Green to reach the motorway network, they now take a roundabout route via Church Hill and through White Waltham to reach the A404M.

“They take up the whole road – it’s quite scary when you’re going up the hill,” said Peter.

“When it’s cooler, and we’ve got the windows shut, it’s fine, but you cannot sit out in the garden.

“However, some people like to eat in the evening out in the garden, but it’s impossible – you can’t even speak to each other.

“They keep going on until about 7.30pm each night, even on Sundays – it’s 24/7 really.

“We are looking to move, because we are just fed up with it.”

Peter added that the couple had to have air conditioning installed, as they are unable to open the windows of their home due to the noise.

“I don’t really see what anyone can really do,” he said. “If they’ve stopped the lorries going through other areas, where are they going to go?

“If they change it to somewhere else, other people will be complaining.

“It’s just so anti-social.”