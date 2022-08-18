Advertiser extends partnership with Maidenhead United

The Maidenhead Advertiser and Maidenhead United Football Club have continued their partnership as the new National League season gets underway.

The next-door neighbours have enjoyed a fruitful partnership stretching back for the best part of a decade, with the Advertiser continously sponsoring the club’s kit since 2016.

On Friday, the club unveiled the Advertiser’s new advertising banners, which are yet to see a defeat at York Road following back-to-back home wins over Scunthorpe and Altrincham in the National League.

The Advertiser is also proud to be the new season's back of shirt sponsor for the Magpies’ kit, which is available to purchase from the club shop on matchdays.

The club has grown in recent years, providing help, support and opportunities for all Maidenhead residents through its community programmes.

Jeremy Spooner, CEO of Baylis Community Media CIC, which publishes the Advertiser, said: “We are delighted to once again be a sponsor of Maidenhead United Football Club, which like us is an organisation right at the heart of the community.

“In supporting the club, we are not only supporting the football team but also the wider team at MUFC that does so much good in our community.

“We wish the Magpies all the best for the season.”

Sian Lancaster, commercial partnership manager at Maidenhead United, said: “To be able to continue a partnership with a business that shares the same core values as the football club and has supported us for many years is very exciting.

“We are on a promising journey at the club and with our increasing engagement with both the local and business community – not just as a football club, but with our many health and well-being community initiatives, that are available for people of all ages and abilities, it is great that we have a partnership with the Maidenhead Advertiser that supports us in all areas across the club.

“We thank the Maidenhead Advertiser for their continued, valuable support.”

The Magpies next home game will be against another former Football League side – one of 17 they will face this season – in the form of York City on Saturday, August 27.