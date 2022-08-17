Maidenhead people 'feeling the pinch' as energy prices expected to rise again

The price cap for energy bills is predicted to rise by hundreds of pounds again – with people in Maidenhead already feeling the pinch.

Opposition parties and charities have called on the Government to take action to soften the blow of spiralling bills, with an announcement due soon from regulator Ofgem on just how much the cap will rise by in October.

Further rises are expected in January, with analysts Cornwall Insight warning the cap for bills for the average household could reach more than £4,000.

The news comes at a time when food and fuel costs are also higher, with the Bank of England predicting inflation could climb to more than 13 per cent.

More and more people have been calling in for financial advice to the regional Citizens Advice Bureau, which has struggled to keep up with demand.

Jeremy Sandell, CEO of Citizens Advice East Berkshire (CAEB) said it has supported 2,000 people in Maidenhead so far this year.

“That is about 60 per cent of the people that contacted us,” Jeremy told the Advertiser.

Last year, the service was able to support about 70 per cent of the people that contacted it.

The change reflects an increase in demand, rather than a drop in volunteers at the branch.

“The last couple of years we have lost very few volunteers. It’s a very dedicated team,” said Jeremy.

“We’re supporting a lot of people. We desperately need more volunteers to support the growing demand.”

CAEB will provide all training for those wishing to volunteer. To see available opportunities, visit caeb.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer

Meanwhile Debbie Gee, a trustee of Maidenhead Foodshare, said ‘everybody is feeling the pinch’, impacting on its stocks of food for children and families in need.

Foodshare is appealing for donations of fresh fruit and vegetables in particular to support children during the school holidays.

This is to make up for the fact that children entitled to free school meals will not have access to these over the summer.

“For a family with three children, that’s three more meals the family has to find,” said Debbie.

“There’s always an increase in demand during the holidays – and always a reduction in donations, just at the time we need them the most.

“I think everybody is feeling the pinch at the moment. We believe people are shopping less,” she said.

As fresh foods are perishable, they need to be dropped off at certain times so Foodshare can distribute them before they expire – Wednesdays between 5-6pm or Saturdays between 9-11am.

The drop-off point is Unit 65 (the former Tesco), Nicholsons Centre – at the rear door rather than the main door. Those who wish to make large donations should call Debbie on 07782 345935.

For help accessing emergency food support, call 01628 262 711.

Speaking on the cost of living increases and Government response, an HM Treasury spokesperson said:

“We know that rising prices caused by global challenges are affecting how far people’s incomes go, which is why we have continually taken action to help households by phasing in £37billion worth of support throughout the year.

“[This] includes specific support to help people through the difficult winter ahead.

“Eight million of the most vulnerable households will see £1,200 extra support, provided in instalments across the year, and everyone will receive £400 over the winter to help with energy bills.

“That’s on top of action earlier this year including a record fuel duty cut and a National Insurance cut worth up to £330 a year for the typical employee.”

The department added that ‘the Prime Minister has made clear that major fiscal decisions should be left for the next PM’.

The winner of the Conservative leadership contest is expected to be announced on September 5.