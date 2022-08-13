Remember When: Maidenhead shopkeepers said farewell to The Arcade

1987: Bells rang, lights flashed and Mickey Mouse came racing up to nine-year-old Jenny Egan as she pushed her way through the turnstiles at Disney World, Florida.

The Maidenhead resident was told she had been picked at random to win a new Chevrolet Cavalier as part of the resort’s 15th birthday celebrations.

“Obviously we couldn’t bring the car back with us, so Disney World has offered us a cash deal instead,” said Jenny’s mum, Maureen.

The money was set to be split and invested for Jenny and sister Helen.

1987: A cloud of gloom was cast over The Arcade, off the town’s High Street, as shopkeepers said farewell to customers and prepared to close businesses.

Traders had been given until August 24 to leave before bulldozers moved in for redevelopment of the site.

Shopkeepers had fought for three years to save the premises.

1987: Clouds of steam and smoke, streaming eyes, chuffing and whistling contributed to the old time atmosphere at Knowl Hill’s spectacular steam rally.

The 18th annual event attracted huge crowds to Bottle Meadow.

1992: Thames Punting Club Championship Regatta got off to an early start at Bray Reach – despite a storm the night before flattening tents and awnings. More than 100 punting enthusiasts were relieved to find the torrential rain of the night before did not return.

1992: The family of the late councillor Walter William ‘Bill’ Westacott gathered at the entrance to the Maidenhead Business Campus to formally open the new access road which was named after him.

Westacott Way was named in honour of the councillor, who served on Hurley Parish and Cookham Rural District councils before becoming a district councillor. He passed away in 1991.

1997: A ‘nice day out’ at White Waltham provided a huge lift for 91-year-old Eleanor Leeland.

The great-grandmother was one of a trio of pensioners who were offered a surprise trip on the Spirit of Mobility – a 130ft long airship as tall as a four-storey building.

Eleanor had dreamed of reaching for the skies in an airship like the ones she remembered from the 1930s.

1997: ‘Good fellowship and good competition’ came to the banks of the River Thames in time for Maidenhead’s 104th regatta.

More than 120 competitors and countless spectators gathered at Bray Reach as 88 races took place.