Volunteers 'on the case' to tackle algae on Maidenhead's waterways

Maidenhead’s waterways are due for some TLC this Saturday to deal with the build-up of algae – especially around The Cut and towards the weir.

The surge in algae growth is a result of the hot and sunny weather, the slow flow of water as a result of drought, and

nutrients entering the waterways via fertiliser run-off from farms.

“There’s been rapid growth that’s got worse in the last few weeks,” said Richard Davenport, chair of trustees for Friends of Maidenhead Waterways (FoMW).

“The channel is worse downstream near Lidl and towards the weir, where weed is accumulating and will need multiple actions to resolve [this].

“It doesn’t look good at the moment but we’re on the case.”

Currently, FoMW is waiting for the Byofix beneficial bacteria treatment (recommended by the Environment Agency) to finish breaking down a significant proportion of the scum.

The volunteer group is also planning to get out with extendable rakes to manually remove some algae on Saturday – specifically, blanket weed, an especially pervasive kind in ponds and waterways.

“Blanket weed floats on the surface and can smother the natural oxygenating plants,” said Richard.

“There’s also duckweed, which ducks like to eat. We don’t want to remove it all

because wildlife depends on it. It’s about striking that

balance, for wildlife and for

canoeists.”

There are also plans to get a specialist weed cutter boat out towards the beginning of September, before the Waterways Fun Day.

“It can’t come sooner

because of the nesting season,” said Richard.

Water levels have also been struggling in the drought. The problem stretches back to larger waterways, far beyond Maidenhead.

“The Thames has dried up to the point that it starts five miles downstream from where it normally starts,” he said.

“So our specific situation is we’re not getting all the water through from the Thames.”

In addition, the part of the Thames which feeds the Maidenhead waterway is currently very low upstream of Boulters Lock, due to blockages.

But Richard says FoMW are ‘confident’ that Maidenhead’s waterways are not about to dry up, largely thanks to the weir.

“Without that, it would all be completely dried up by now,” said Richard. “We have still got a 1.3m water depth. The fish pass is still fine, the eel pass is borderline.”

Those who wish to help out with algae removal on Saturday can come by the Chapel Arches basin from 8am to about 10am, where FoMW will have spare rakes available for volunteers.

FoMW is starting early to avoid the worst of the heat.