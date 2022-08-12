Gin and Rum fest in Fifield returns for end of August

The Gin and Rum on the Farm festival is back in Fifield for Saturday, August 27 – now in its third year.

The micro festival, arranged by the organisers of Fi.Fest, has been attracting more visitors each year with its variety of local and national spirits, as well as its line-up of musical entertainment.

The event was set up during COVID to adhere to social distancing rules, allowing small groups a dedicated outdoor space.

It was one of the few events to be allowed to go ahead during the pandemic due to the elements in place to keep the visitors safe.

As things have relaxed the festival organisers have been able to allow more people to attend. Last year’s 2021 festival saw about 500 visitors.

Organisers hope this year will be better than ever, now COVID restrictions have eased.

This year, four live bands will be taking to the stage to entertain the crowd while they enjoy their favourite tipple.

There will be food vendors serving up a variety of treats, including local favourites OH Greeklicious.

The event also sees the return of The Tarbay Botanist, which will be selling some of its most popular gins – and they will ready and waiting to chat all things gin.

On the main stage, one of the UKs most popular ABBA tributes will be headlining the festival. ABBA Stars UK will be making their Gin & Rum debut for 2022.

There will be appearances of more familiar local bands performing throughout the day (artists to be confirmed), as well as DJs Webbo and Andreas Knight keeping the energy levels high.

Those without a taste for gin or rum need not despair, as visitors will be able to grab a variety of drinks from the main bar, including beer from WeBrew, plus Pimm’s, prosecco and soft drinks.

Advanced tickets are on sale now, with discounts available for group bookings.

Online bookings can reserve tables and chairs and reserve spaces for setting up private gazebos.

The 2021 event was a sellout and it’s looking to be another full-capacity event, organisers are recommending purchasing in advance to avoid disappointment at www.ginandrumonthefarm.com

Prices start at £10 for an adult day ticket and children go free.

Full information about the festival, its line-up, entertainment, facilities and security measures can also be found at www.ginand

rumonthefarm.com

The event will be at Stroud Farm, between Fifield and Holyport, on Saturday, August 27.