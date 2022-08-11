The Craufurd Arms raises hundreds through charity fun day

A community-owned pub has raised more than £500 for two charities through hosting a charity fun day.

The Craufurd Arms in Gringer Hill held The Great Guide Dogs & Berkshire Vision Fun Day in aid of two charities – Guide Dogs and Berkshire Vision – on Saturday.

From 2pm visitors enjoyed events including face painting, games, a raffle, and a blind darts competition.

Youngsters also enjoyed colouring, and musician Sophie Henderson provided live music on the day.

Visitors were also treated to plenty of food and drink including an ice cream parlour, a barbecue, and cocktails at The Cocktail Cabin.

A total of £511.40 was raised for the two charities, and representatives from the two charities were also in attendance at the event.

Pub manager Neil Piddington, said: “The event was well attended with over 100 people consistently at the pub all afternoon and evening, mainly families and two big groups from Berkshire Vision and Guide Dogs including many volunteers.”

He added: “[We] hope to make this an annual event.”