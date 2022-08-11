Councillors could approve plans for retirement complex in Gringer Hill

Councillors are set to debate whether to grant permission for a 44-home retirement complex off Gringer Hill on Wednesday (August 17).

The plans were first submitted in November last year for the complex on land between Gringer Hill and Hargrave Road at a site currently owned by De Beers Group.

If the application is permitted in line with planning officers’ recommendations, the four-storey complex would feature 32 car parking spaces, three of which would be for disabled users.

The site behind the Craufurd Arms, which comprises open space and a disused tennis court, is included in the adopted Borough Local Plan.

A total of 14 objections have been published on the council’s planning portal, with concerns over insufficient parking spaces and pedestrian safety on what is an already busy main road.

When plans were first announced, Simon Broomfield, development director at Lifestory Group which is leading the project, said: “Our plans have been submitted at a time when the emerging local plan has highlighted that an ageing population needs to be taken into account when it comes to future new homes.

“Our application, if approved, would make a helpful contribution towards improving later living housing choices locally but we know that the homes we want to create would also generate wider social and economic benefit.”

To view the application in full, search for 21/03493/FULL on the borough’s planning portal.

Elsewhere on the agenda, two applications on the outskirts of Maidenhead have been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

A proposal by Shanly Homes to build 12 homes in Shurlock Row has been recommended for refusal due to overdevelopment of the site and the potential effects on the greenbelt.

Furthermore, an outline application for 29 homes in Oakley Green is also recommended for refusal over greenbelt concerns and a lack of compliance with the Borough Local Plan.

The meeting, which will be streamed live on the borough’s YouTube channel, is scheduled to begin at 7pm at Maidenhead Town Hall.