Plans lodged for new Tesco Express in Maidenhead High Street

A new Tesco Express store could be set to open in Maidenhead High Street.

The supermarket chain has applied for a premises licence to take over the former Monsoon clothing store at 74 High Street.

The unit has been vacant since 2020 when the women’s fashion brand fell into administration.

Tesco is seeking permission to sell alcohol at the store from 6am until midnight, Monday to Sunday.

The company closed its Metro store in the Nicholsons Centre in September 2020 with the nearest branch currently located on the A4 Bath Road in Boyn Hill.

Interested parties or responsible authorities have until September 1 to make written representations on the application.

Email licensing@rbwm.gov.uk or write to Licensing Team, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF to do so.