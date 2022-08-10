Wilson Partners highlights 'importance of celebrating local businesses'

A sponsor of one of the categories at next year’s Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards has highlighted the importance of celebrating local businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

Wilson Partners, based in Frascati Way, will be sponsoring the Best SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) Award for small to medium-sized businesses across the Royal Borough.

The event, which will be held at The Castle Hotel in Windsor on Friday, March 10, 2023, will be headline sponsored by Sorbon Estates and aims to showcase excellence in businesses of all sizes.

There will also be a recognition of inspiring individuals in light of the pandemic.

Allan Wilson is a director of Wilson Partners, which offers accounting and other financial services to SMEs, private equity investors and private individuals.

He said: “We are looking forward to celebrating all of the great businesses that are around the Maidenhead and Windsor area.

“I think it’s really important to showcase [local businesses and enterprises].

“From a number of angles, one would be recognising [that] despite tough conditions, there’s a lot of really good businesses out there that have managed to navigate and negotiate their way through the last couple of years really well.”

He added: “I think there’s also bringing some recognition to businesses that have had a tough time.

“Being a business owner can sometimes be quite a lonely position with not a lot of recognition; therefore, by recognising some of these people and their businesses, it allows us to celebrate their achievements.”

The awards aim to recognise excellence in businesses of all sizes across the borough and are organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

As well as business awards such as Business of the Year, Best SME and Best New Business Start-up, there is a selection of community awards recognising individuals who have gone the extra mile.

They include the Local Hero award and Outstanding Contribution to the Community.

Over the coming weeks, the Advertiser will take a closer look at the awards and the categories that businesses will be competing for.

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award, click here.

The closing deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18.

Anybody interested in sponsoring an award at this year’s event should email Nicola Rogers on nikkir@baylismedia.co.uk