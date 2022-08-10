Kite making and entertainment on offer as The Kite Festival returns

Kite making, entertainment and plenty of food and drink are just some of the offerings at The Kite Festival this September.

The festival, organised by Norden Farm, is free to enter and will take place on Sunday, September 4 at Boyn Grove Park (Punt Hill) between noon and 4pm.

Visitors will enjoy kite making, kite flying, entertainment and plenty of food and drink stalls from local vendors.

During the summer term, the arts centre, based in Altwood Road has been holding kite making workshops for year groups at schools in the area.

These include years four and five at Oldfield Primary School, year seven at Desborough College, years three and four at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School and years five and six at Cookham Rise Primary School.

Workshops were also held with community groups in the area, including Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP).

Public workshops took place on Saturday, August 6, with more being held on Thursday, August 25 from 2pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

The workshops are suitable for the entire family and tickets cost £6 per person.

The works are being led by Chris Jarratt from Community Kite Project, which works with people all around the world and was founded in 2011 by Jo Peel, Christopher Jarratt and Tom Tobia.

Those who have created a kite are being encouraged to bring them to the festival, alongside any kites that families may already have at home.

Visitors will also have an opportunity on the day to get creative and decorate a kite with one of the kits provided.

The festival is being supported by funding from The Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation, Berkshire Community Foundation and The Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation.