Maidenhead man with cerebral palsy takes part in his first motorbike drag race

A Maidenhead man with cerebral palsy has said he is ‘over the moon’ to have participated in his first motorcycle drag race and intends to do more.

Passionate about racing and drag racing from a young age, it has been Jordan Clark’s lifelong dream to race, and he finally took part in his first drag race on his motorcycle at Santa Pod Raceway earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old’s father Tony Clark explained that Jordan has been involved in the sport since he was young, but it has taken ‘many years’ for him to start racing due after undergoing more than 35 operations and having a specially adapted motorbike built.

Touching on the race, Tony said: “He was of course very nervous to start with as it was an emotional time for him, but by the end of the day he was pinning the throttle all the way down the track and coming back to the pits with a big smile on his face.

“Jordan handled the bike and the whole situation really well and after five races on the track he got lots of humble comments and praise about his dedication, achievement and that he is an inspiration for disabled people.

“It has been his long-term goal and ambition to do this for years as many know and credit to him he absolutely smashed it.”

He added that Jordan is believed to be the first person with cerebral palsy to motorcycle drag race in England and possibly in the world.

The event was open to anyone who wishes to race to attend and was not a full-scale competition.

Tony, who has been motorcycle racing at a high level in the same sport for 30 years, added: “We were very nervous and anxious ourselves, as this has taken him many years to get to this point, but we knew that he has always wanted to motorcycle drag race like me. After being around the sport for so long it has been his life.

“To say we are proud is an understatement and this achievement is massive considering his disability.”

Of the race, Jordan said he was ‘over the moon’ as this has been a ‘lifelong dream’ adding that it is ‘such an achievement’.

Discussing motorcycle drag racing, Jordan added that his future plans are to continue learning and taking it ‘step by step at the same type of race meetings’ and see where this takes him.

He added that he ‘enjoys it a lot’ and is now ‘finally able to take part and be involved’ and this ‘feels brilliant’.

Jordan added that he intends taking part in more racing meetings this year but has not yet decided which ones.