Remember When: George Best and Chris Tarrant joined charity cricket match

1987: Hundreds of children joined in with the fun for the first section of Cookham’s summer playscheme.

Youngsters in the four to 13 age bracket enjoyed outdoor activities like cycling, tennis and swimming.

1992: Burnham Football Club’s new sponsor was proving to be something of a slippery customer.

The club’s new mascot – a royal python – was presented by new kit sponsors Reptech, a company specialising in supplying reptiles of various shapes and sizes to collectors, zoos and pet shops.

It all addered up to a good deal for Burnham, who were aiming to snake their way up the league ladder as the season started.

1992: Famous faces could be seen in abundance as Michael Parkinson hosted his annual celebrity cricket match at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club.

As ever the good-natured game was a crowd-puller, attracting spectators of all ages eager to catch a glimpse of personalities like Jimmy Tarbuck, Chris Tarrant, Errol Brown and more.

A crashing four from George Best won the match for the celebrity team against a Maidenhead and Bray club players team.

1997: Skate-crazy Maidenhead kids were making the most of a recently-opened skate park.

The park was set up at the Castle Hill Youth Centre by TransSporter, the Royal Borough’s sports development team.

1997: Beef was on the menu for Maidenhead residents – more than 20 tonnes of it.

For the third year, the borough council was planning to distribute EU surplus beef supplies – in the form of 60,000 tins of stewing steak – to qualifying Maidonians.

They included residents on income support, family credit, or a disability working allowance, as well as the homeless or those living in hostels.

1997: Pilots performed seemingly impossible stunts for an appreciative crowd at the White Waltham Air Show.

More than 12,000 people visited throughout the weekend to witness stunning rolls, loop-the-loops and vertical climbs.