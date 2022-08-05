Charity fun day featuring entertainment to take place at The Craufurd Arms

11:30AM, Friday 05 August 2022
A charity fun day complete with entertainment and plenty of food and drink is being hosted by a community-owned pub on Saturday.
The Craufurd Arms in Gringer Hill is hosting The Great Guide Dogs & Berkshire Vision Fun Day in support of two charities – Berkshire Vision and Guide Dogs.
The event, which runs from 2pm until late, will feature music, games, blind darts, a raffle and face painting.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy cocktails and a barbecue.
Pub manager Neil Piddington said: “The goal is to share the profit 50-50 and raise in excess of £1,000, which would give each charity a minimum of £500 each, although the more we can raise the better.
“We would like to run three to four charity events annually, having already done a race night for Alzheimer’s earlier this year and raising over £300.”
The next two events will be in aid of cancer.
Neil added: “We welcome people approaching us about charity opportunities and helping the local community.”
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Bray Lake.
People have been urged to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department today unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
All lines are currently blocked between Reading and London Paddington stations due to a person being hit by a train.