Charity fun day featuring entertainment to take place at The Craufurd Arms

A charity fun day complete with entertainment and plenty of food and drink is being hosted by a community-owned pub on Saturday.

The Craufurd Arms in Gringer Hill is hosting The Great Guide Dogs & Berkshire Vision Fun Day in support of two charities – Berkshire Vision and Guide Dogs.

The event, which runs from 2pm until late, will feature music, games, blind darts, a raffle and face painting.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy cocktails and a barbecue.

Pub manager Neil Piddington said: “The goal is to share the profit 50-50 and raise in excess of £1,000, which would give each charity a minimum of £500 each, although the more we can raise the better.

“We would like to run three to four charity events annually, having already done a race night for Alzheimer’s earlier this year and raising over £300.”

The next two events will be in aid of cancer.

Neil added: “We welcome people approaching us about charity opportunities and helping the local community.”