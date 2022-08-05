Members attend presentation on Duke of Wellington's life at Maidenhead Gurdwara

About 30 people attended a presentation on the life of Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, at Maidenhead Gurdwara last week.

The presentation was given by former Deputy Lord Lieutenant's of Berkshire, Brigadier Michael Aris, and Richard Bennett, both tour guides at the Duke of Wellington’s country residence Stratfield Saye House in Hampshire.

Through stories and illustrations, they presented the life of the Duke of Wellington from when he was born in 1769 to his state funeral, held in 1852.

The story included the conflict in India, the Peninsula War and Waterloo and also touched on the Duke’s political life.

The event was attended by members of interfaith group Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum, members of Men’s Matters Maidenhead and Cllr Christine Bateson, mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Karnail Pannu, forum chair, said: “It was a superb presentation and everyone was captivated. All the feedback we had was so positive.”