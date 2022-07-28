Maidenhead wildlife groups call for entries to awards scheme

Wildlife groups in Maidenhead are encouraging green-fingered residents to get involved in an awards scheme which aims to help creatures flourish.

The 2022 Wild About Gardens Awards (WAGA) closes on Saturday and wild groups are asking more people to enter the contest, run by Wild Maidenhead.

The free-to-enter WAGA 2022 scheme offers certificates and bronze, silver or gold awards, depending on the number of wildlife friendly features that residents introduce.

This year it’s not just limited to private gardens, as the scheme includes balconies and courtyards, allotments and communal gardens.

The awards are intended to encourage residents to provide flora and fauna with a ‘rich and diverse’ home, with entrants commenting on their sightings of hedgehogs, newts, bees and butterflies.

One entrant, Shelagh Possmayer, said: “I reseeded our lawn with thyme, daisies and clover to create a better environment. We have seen stag beetles, slow worms, voles, bats and a toad in our garden over recent years.”

For more information and to enter, visit www.wildmaidenhead.org.uk/waga