Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards return

An awards ceremony championing the achievements of businesses in Maidenhead and Windsor is returning – with a selection of new categories recognising community members who have gone the extra mile.

The Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards will be taking place at The Castle Hotel in Windsor on March 10.

The event aims to recognise excellence in businesses of all sizes across the borough and is organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

The coronavirus pandemic has stopped the awards ceremony taking place over the past two years but organisers are now preparing to reunite companies in the borough.

A selection of community awards will be up for grabs to reflect on the challenging times many have faced and honour individuals whose actions have inspired others.

Nicola Rogers, head of commercial at Baylis Community Media CIC, which publishes the Advertiser, said: “We couldn’t go ahead in 2020 because of COVID-19 and because of the last few years and what everyone has been through we thought it would be great to add in community awards. We’re delighted to be putting this event back on to celebrate the businesses and community together in the area.”

Seema Goyal, president of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, said: “It's so important to raise people’s confidence and get people out and bring the community together.”

Over the coming weeks, the Express will be taking a closer look at the awards and the categories that businesses will be competing for.

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award visit events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/mwbca2022

The closing deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18.

Anybody interested in sponsoring an award at this year’s event should email Nicola Rogers on nikkir@baylismedia.co.uk.