Maidenhead rabbi publishes new book on religion

A rabbi at Maidenhead Synagogue has published a new book detailing what life is like as a minister of religion.

Dr Jonathan Romain’s work – titled The Naked Rabbi – covers issues including trying to make faith schools more inclusive, the arguments for assisted dying and intervening in the last general election against former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The book also looks at a ‘more welcoming approach’ to mixed-faith couples and how religious trends are changing.

He comments on why many members of the clergy prefer doing funerals rather than weddings, and explores issues such as telling an engaged couple they are not suitable for each other.

A Reading FC season ticket holder, Rabbi Romain also delves into the similarities between faith and football, and what religion could learn from the sport.

The Naked Rabbi has also been endorsed by national newspaper The Times.

“It is funny where it should be and moving where it should be and intellectually stimulating throughout,” Rabbi Romain said.

To purchase the book, visit www.johnhuntpublishing.com/christian-alternative-books/our-books/naked-rabbi