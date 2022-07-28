In pictures: Visitors enjoy host of activities at Braywick Nature Festival

About 500 people enjoyed a host of activities including pond dipping and face painting at Braywick Nature Festival on Saturday.

The free event took place at the nature garden and across the Braywick Nature Reserve from noon to 5pm.

Organised by the Royal Borough’s natural environment team, the event offered up an afternoon of fun for youngsters and adults alike.

Curious visitors took part in minibeast safari sessions, while nature-themed face painting was also on offer.

Other activities included nature-related stalls, pond dipping, making leaf print bandanas, den building, story sessions and going for nature walks.

Live music was also on offer from acts including Alistair Will and Hartbeats African Drumming, while drumming workshops and plenty of food and drink was served.

Thomas Hall, the nature reserve’s ranger and organiser of the festival, said: “It was fantastic. We honestly couldn’t have asked for a better result.

“The day was smooth and we put on a brilliant experience for hundreds of families.”

He added that this is going to be a re-occurring event and there are plans to hold it again next year.