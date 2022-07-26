Council aims to stop 'eye-sore' tall buildings in wrong locations with new planning document

A planning document has been drawn up which aims to stop tall buildings being constructed in the wrong locations in Windsor and Maidenhead.

Following the approval of the Borough Local Plan in February, the council is required to introduce a Building Height and Tall Building Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

This will show developers which parts of the borough are appropriate for towering buildings and say how high new developments can go.

The council said tall buildings which are in the wrong location ‘can be eye sores for years to come’ and an SPD will help prevent poorly-designed developments from taking place.

Maidenhead town centre has been identified as an ‘ideal location’ for taller developments due its close proximity to a railway station and nearby shops and leisure opportunities.

Work is already underway on The Landing site where the tallest of the six buildings, featuring apartments and offices, will reach 16 storeys.

The council’s new planning document also states that a residential block of up to 13 storeys would be acceptable near Maidenhead Railway Station.

A list of locations where the construction of new tall buildings will not be accepted by the council include the Maidenhead Riverside area, Cookham High Street, Pinkneys Green and the Furze Platt Triangle.

Councillor David Coppinger (Con, Bray) told a cabinet meeting on Thursday (July, 21): “Tall buildings have always been controversial, especially in the Royal Borough. What this offers us is not a blanket role covering the whole borough but specific thoughts and guidance on every single part of the borough.

“It accepts and clearly says where height is acceptable and clearly says where height is not acceptable.”

Member of the public Andrew Hill questioned how the construction of tall buildings in the borough would help the council achieve its stated goals of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

He said: “You are considering a report about building double-digit numbers of tall buildings, each of which require thousands of trucks, concrete stell and carbon emissions.

“Once built, this will presumably lead to Maidenhead heating up further as all cities do.

“Do you think it’s a good idea to add to the urban heat island of Maidenhead with so many new tall buildings?”

Council leader Andrew Johnson responded by saying the council felt delivering tall buildings in sustainable town centre locations was more suitable than new developments going up in suburban areas.

A public consultation will be held this year to give members of the public a chance to give their thought’s on the Tall Building SPD.