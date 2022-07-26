Questions over car park viability as borough predicts £600k parking income shortfall

The financial viability of the multi-million pound Vicus Way car park has been questioned after figures revealed the council is facing a £600,000 shortfall in parking income this year.

Windsor and Maidenhead council is currently on course for a £1.74 million overspend on its revenue budget for 2022/23.

This is partly due to a significant drop in the amount of money spent on parking in the borough with the council predicting a £500,000 fall in season ticket money this year.

The new £11.68 million multi-storey Vicus Way Car Park is due to open in September to provide 200 long-stay spaces for office workers near the town centre.

And the local authority faced questions during a cabinet meeting on Thursday over whether there is still a business case for the facility considering a sustained change in working patterns in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member of the public Andrew Hill told the meeting: “This is the first time its been admitted season tickets are a problem with the parking and you say employers that previously purchased season tickets in bulk are no longer doing so.

“In light of the current evidence, is the business case still on track for Vicus Way? Is Vicus Way expected by officers to add pressures in this revenue budget for debt repayments?”

Councillor David Hilton, cabinet member for finance, responded: “My understanding is the business case is very strong. We have hopes of the Elizabeth line opening up (fully). We anticipated when this proposal was brought forward there would be increased numbers of people wishing to park at Maidenhead station.

“I am sure that remains the same. Despite the fact some people will be working from home, many will not be and they will find it very convenient to drive to Maidenhead, park in Vicus Way and continue their journey into town on the Elizabeth line.”

The Tory councillor added that the local authority is hoping to see a bump in its parking income after figures are revealed for the Platinum Jubilee weekend which saw tens of thousands of people flock to Windsor.

Liberal Democrat councillor John Baldwin said he was fearful of what the final parking shortfall could be as the collapse in season ticket sales appeared to be a ‘continuing trend’.

Council leader Andrew Johnson said the council plans to continue with its residents’ discount parking scheme which offers one hour of free parking at selected venues in the borough.

He also dismissed fears over the predicted overspend for the current financial year as ‘doom and gloom’.

He told the meeting: “I’m not resting on my laurels and I’m not being over-optimistic but nor am I going to start spinning down the spiral of doom and undue negativity.

“It is very, very early in the forecasting year. Yes, there are forecasted overspends emerging as a result of a variety of factors. Undoubtedly, given the challenging climate we face for the foreseeable future, there will be further forecast overspends.

“But I remain confident that we will finish the year broadly on budget.”