Two men arrested after crash involving suspected stolen car

Two men have been arrested after a suspected stolen car was involved in a collision with a lorry following a police pursuit this morning.

The crash occurred at about 10.30am in Bridge Road in Maidenhead and led to road closures being put in place for a short time.

These have now all been removed and the vehicles involved have been recovered.

Thames Valley Police said the car, a silver Volkswagen Golf which is thought to have been stolen, was picked up by an ANPR camera and the driver failed to stop for officers.

The crash occurred following a short pursuit.

Police said the car's occupants – two men – suffered minor injuries and one was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Both men have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

No one else was injured at the scene.