    • Two men arrested after crash involving suspected stolen car

    Two men have been arrested after a suspected stolen car was involved in a collision with a lorry following a police pursuit this morning.

    The crash occurred at about 10.30am in Bridge Road in Maidenhead and led to road closures being put in place for a short time.

    These have now all been removed and the vehicles involved have been recovered. 

    Thames Valley Police said the car, a silver Volkswagen Golf which is thought to have been stolen, was picked up by an ANPR camera and the driver failed to stop for officers.

    The crash occurred following a short pursuit.

    Police said the car's occupants – two men – suffered minor injuries and one was taken to hospital as a precaution. 

    Both men have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

    No one else was injured at the scene.

