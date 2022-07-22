Two men arrested after crash involving suspected stolen car

03:46PM, Friday 22 July 2022
Two men have been arrested after a suspected stolen car was involved in a collision with a lorry following a police pursuit this morning.
The crash occurred at about 10.30am in Bridge Road in Maidenhead and led to road closures being put in place for a short time.
These have now all been removed and the vehicles involved have been recovered.
Thames Valley Police said the car, a silver Volkswagen Golf which is thought to have been stolen, was picked up by an ANPR camera and the driver failed to stop for officers.
The crash occurred following a short pursuit.
Police said the car's occupants – two men – suffered minor injuries and one was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Both men have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
No one else was injured at the scene.
