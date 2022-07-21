Royal Borough Youth Council launches 'exciting' survey for young people

A council group representing young people in Windsor and Maidenhead has launched a survey to improve the borough for those aged 11-25.

The Royal Borough Youth Council meets each month and is made up of young councillors passionate about representing this age group.

It has launched its ‘exciting’ survey to collect information from young people on a range of topics, including mental health, libraries, and transport.

The Youth Council will then use responses to ‘inform and influence’ its actions over the coming year to best help young people across the borough.

A spokesman added: “With your help in promoting the survey, we believe our decisions and actions can be much more effective and representative in addressing key areas of improvement.”

The Royal Borough Youth Council was established in September 2021 with more than 30 young people applying to be representatives following a borough-wide call for applicants.

The council worked with children’s services partner Achieving for Children to establish the new forum, which supports young people to get involved in their communities and play an active role in shaping and informing local decisions.

Youth councillors also have the opportunity to discuss and address important issues that matter to young residents, as well as work on projects and campaigns.

For more information and to fill out the survey, visit bit.ly/youthcouncilsurvey