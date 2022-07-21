Maidenhead co-working space up for national award

12:37PM, Thursday 21 July 2022
MyWorkSpot co-founder Will Ballantyne
A co-working space in the town has been named as one of the best venues in the UK after being shortlisted for a national award.
MyWorkSpot, based at Clyde House in Reform Road, has been nominated for The Tallys award, which recognises those who create spaces ‘that people love to work from’.
There was ‘stiff competition’ in response to a first-ever call for entries, with hundreds of co-working spaces applying.
MyWorkSpot has been shortlisted in the Best Community Team category.
The winners were set to be announced at a ceremony yesterday (Wednesday).
Earlier this year, the business announced it was due to open a second site, in York Road.
Co-founder Will Ballantyne said: “It’s a real honour to be nominated for this award, especially as it is from the public.
“We are a small family business passionate about local community so it’s a real testament to our growing team’s hard work over the last five years.”
