Sleepy cat wins Advertiser Top Pet 2022 competition

Nacho the cat has won the Advertiser’s Top Pet competition 2022 – stealing hearts with his lazy loafing on the family fish tank.

The master of napping turned one yesterday (Wednesday), on the day of his ’Tiser photoshoot – which is the prize for the competition, plus a framed 8" by 10" photograph.

Of the 47 pets entered, Nacho polled first with 12 per cent of the vote, ahead of Amber, the dog in the leopard-print coat, and Coco, the pooch in large pink bunny ears.

Rebecca de Jager from Holyport entered Nacho in the stead of her two sons, Hugo, nine, and Louis, six.

The cat is named after the comical Jack Black character Nacho Libre, a film which the family enjoyed.

The outcome was a surprise to the two boys, who didn’t realise their beloved loafer was up for a competition. The news has made them ‘really excited,’ said mum Rebecca.

“The boys really wanted a pet and we thought it would be nice – but we didn’t realise how much Nacho would enhance our lives,” she said.

“It’s made the boys really responsible – they’re so interested in Nacho’s welfare and take good care of him.”

Nacho has brought much laughter to the household with his superior attitude.

“He likes to sit in the driveway, watching the people go by with an imperious look on his face,” said Rebecca. “He struts along like he owns the street.

“In the morning, he likes to come into the bedrooms and meow at everyone until they wake up.”

Despite Nacho’s apparent interest in getting the family up and about, the cat himself is an inveterate snoozer, taking ‘a ridiculous amount’ of naps.

He can often be seen lounging on the warm spot on top of the family fish tank, long since haven given up scratching at it, trying to catch the fish.