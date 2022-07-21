Maidenhead pupils get creative at kite-making workshops

Pupils from two year groups got creative as they enjoyed kite-making workshops at Oldfield Primary School last week.

The workshops, which are a collaboration between Norden Farm and specialist kite makers Community Kite Project, took place on Wednesday, July 13 for year five and Thursday, July 14 for year four, both from 9.30am to 12pm.

They were part of a series of kite-making workshops that were delivered to four schools in the area, with the other three being Desborough College, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, and Cookham Rise Primary School.

During the workshops, which were led by Christopher Jarratt from Community Kite Project, pupils learnt how to make and design an Indian fighting kite or trapeziod kite.

The project culminates with the Kite Festival which will take place at Boyn Grove Park on Sunday, September 4.

The festival, which is free to attend, will feature food stalls and a beer tent, live music, entertainment from the Dhol Collective and outdoor theatre from A Bird in the Hand Theatre Company.

The festival is supported by funding from the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation, The Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation and Berkshire Community Foundation.

Emma Smith, assistant headteacher at Oldfield Primary School, said: “Year 4 and 5 at Oldfield Primary School had a fantastic morning of kite making with Norden Farm and Christopher Jarratt from Community Kite Project.

“They loved using their creativity to design a rainbow of bright and vibrant kites.”

Jamie Foreshew, a year five teacher, said: “The children had a blast and absolutely loved flying them on the field.”

Christopher Jarratt from the Community Kite Project, said: “All the classes were a total pleasure to work with. Such great kids.”