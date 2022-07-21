Yarn bombing to brighten up Maidenhead ahead of town show

Yarn bombing is set to brighten up the High Street and town centre ahead of the Maidenhead Town Show.

The project is being undertaken by Craft Coop, which runs the town show, and was the idea of the organisation’s late co-founder and director Deborah Jones.

Deborah passed away last month and the project is being carried out in her memory.

Originating in the United States, yarn bombing is a trend of making street art with knitted and

crocheted yarn.

Railings, park benches, the tops of post boxes, bollards and even entire town centres can be spruced up with the addition of colourful crocheted and knitted shapes and characters.

After receiving the green light to go ahead, the team are now getting to work and will be yarn bombing various locations in Maidenhead in memory of Deborah.

Locations include near the end of the High Street where the Boy and Boat statue is located, on the gates of High Street Methodist Church, a post box and some of the pillars in the town centre.

Craft groups and individuals have all been invited to meet today (Thursday) at the Craft Coop in Maidenhead from 2pm to 4pm to get to work on creating the items.

There will also be another meeting taking place next week on Thursday, July 28 from 2pm to 4pm at the Craft Coop in Maidenhead.

If enough people attend, there are hopes to run the sessions weekly.

Michelle Johnson, creative outreach worker for the Maidenhead Town Show, said: “It was one of her [Deborah’s] ideas to yet again bring the crafting community together.

“Deborah was originally from America where yarn bombing originated. After travelling she eventually settled in Maidenhead.

“She put so much time and effort into the town, bringing creatives together as well as bringing the general public together too.

“I am certain this will be a fitting tribute to Deborah Jones.”

She added: “This project will now be even more meaningful – not just hours of patience, copious cuppas and chatting about all the good things Deborah did in the community.

“We don’t have a lot of time, but we will put 100 per cent into making this project a firm success.”

The team envisage that the yarn bombing will be ‘quite vibrant and well established’ in time for the Maidenhead Town Show on

Saturday, September 10.

The project will then continue until Christmas.

This year’s town show, which is being run in conjunction with the Nicholsons Centre’s One Great Day fundraising event for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH), will also be raising money for Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP).

Michelle added: “I’d love to hear from individuals, tutors and craft groups who would like to join this project. All abilities [are] welcome.

“A group will be set up and wool will be provided, or you can create from the comfort of your own home.”

To get involved contact Michelle on 07941343903 or email chelleyhelley@talktalk.net