Twenty-year-old cat from the '60s wins characterful competition

A cat from the 1960s has won the Characterful Cat competition set by a Berkshire charity.

CLAWS (Cat Lovers’ Animal Welfare Society) looks after the 35 cats at its sanctuary in Shurlock Row.

It launched the competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with prizes for first, second and third places.

The winner has been announced as Dido, born in 1960, belonging to Chris Whittington. She lived for 20 years, until 1980, and enjoyed eating boiled potatoes with gravy.

Very much a home cat who did not enjoy being placed in a cattery, a window was left open for her permanently for when the family went away on holidays – a sign of the time.

Dido was a small but ‘ferocious’ hunter.

“Many times we would open the back door to find a neat, headless row of mice carefully arranged as a gift,” said Chris. “I think that she was quite surprised that we didn’t seem quite as pleased with the gift as she was, but, unoffended, she continued to do this for her whole life.”

Runners-up were Bruce the one-eyed tabby and in joint third were Lemonia and Smokey – all of whom were rehomed cats.