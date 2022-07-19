Maidenhead children hold their own mini Queen's Baton Relay

A Schools Baton Relay took place across three days last week with 42 pupils from 21 primary schools.

It mimics the Queen’s Baton Relay, where the baton travels across all the Commonwealth territories to celebrate communities across the Commonwealth in the build up to the Games.

The Queen’s baton set off in October last year and passed through Maidenhead, Eton and Windsor on July 6.

In the school’s version, the Mini Baton Bearers – aged six to 11 – travelled more than 27 miles from school to school.

The baton travelled from at Waltham St Lawrence Primary School on Monday morning to the closing ceremony at Braywick Leisure Centre.

There, all the baton bearers from each school came together for the last leg.

Schools nominated two baton bearers and provided inspirational messages to be read out at each handover. In many cases, whole schools came out to welcome and send off the bearers.

They were joined on Monday at Waltham St Lawrence for the opening by Paralympic medallist in power lifting, Louise Sugden, who carried the Queen’s baton in the Royal Borough on July 6.

At the closing ceremony, the mini bearers were joined by two more athletes, Will Calnan from England Hockey team and Josh Bugajski from GB Rowing.

The event was organised and delivered by Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership, working with Leisure Focus.

With the Commonwealth Games coming to Birmingham in July, the School Sport Partnership wanted to ‘harness the inspiration and power that a major sporting event like this offers to our young people.’

Emma Fitzgerald, partnership development manager at the School Sport Partnership said:

“It was a real challenge in the extreme weather conditions but as ever, our schools rose to the occasion.

“Our Schools Baton Relay brings our schools together and feeling part of something bigger is very powerful.”