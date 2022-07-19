Family pay tribute to 16-year-old son following death at Bray Lake

The family and headteacher of a 16-year-old boy who died at Bray Lake have paid tribute to the ‘kind-hearted pupil’ who was the ‘light of the family’.

Sean Norbert Anyanwu passed away on Monday, July 18 after getting into difficulty in the water.

In a statement, his family said: “Sean Norbert Anyanwu was the light of the family and he was everything we could have asked for.

“We are devastated by his loss and we would ask for our privacy to be respected while we grieve.”

Tributes have also been paid by Cox Green School in Maidenhead, where Sean was a Year 11 pupil and recently carried out his GCSE exams.

Headteacher Danny Edwards said: “With the deepest sorrow, we have learned that one of our Year 11 pupils, Sean Anyanwu, passed away yesterday at Bray Lake after getting into difficulty in the water.

"As a school community, our thoughts and heart-felt condolences go to Sean’s family and friends, I’m sure that words cannot adequately express the shock and agony they must be experiencing.

"As a parent myself, I cannot begin to express the utter heartbreak felt.

“Sean was a kind-hearted pupil with a close friendship group and had worked tirelessly in his recent GCSE exams to achieve his very best.

“As a school community we will gradually begin to process this difficult information and our sense of loss will manifest over the coming days and weeks.

"Grief can present itself in many forms, and over a long period. We are contacting the school community detailing support that they can reach out to during this difficult time.”