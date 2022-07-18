Fire crews urge people to avoid Bray Lake following incident

01:16PM, Monday 18 July 2022
Stock image.
Firefighters have warned people to avoid Bray Lake while they respond to an incident.
In a tweet, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) said they are attending an incident at Bray Lake near Maidenhead and urged people to avoid the area.
More to follow.
We are attending an incident at Bray Lake near Maidenhead. Please avoid the area.— Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) July 18, 2022
