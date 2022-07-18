Firefighters attend scene of shed fire in Maidenhead

Firefighters were called to a shed fire at Pinebeams in Maidenhead in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

At 12.07am Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) received a call and crews from Maidenhead and Windsor responded to the incident.

Upon arriving, crews confirmed there was a fire involving two sheds and one garden fence.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the fire.

They were at the scene for approximately 41 minutes.