Firefighters attend scene of shed fire in Maidenhead

11:12AM, Monday 18 July 2022
Firefighters were called to a shed fire at Pinebeams in Maidenhead in the early hours of this morning (Monday).
At 12.07am Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) received a call and crews from Maidenhead and Windsor responded to the incident.
Upon arriving, crews confirmed there was a fire involving two sheds and one garden fence.
Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the fire.
They were at the scene for approximately 41 minutes.
