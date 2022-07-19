Royal Borough community wardens to tackle anti-social behaviour

Community wardens in the Royal Borough have joined a national campaign to help combat anti-social behaviour (ASB).

ASB Awareness Week 2022 is running from Monday to Friday this week and aims to encourage the community to stand against it and highlight what can be done by those experiencing it.

Organised by community safety organisation Resolve, the week includes a series of events across the UK involving councils, housing associations, charities, police forces, community groups and sports clubs.

To support the campaign, the community wardens will be carrying out a week of scam and cyber awareness talks, community engagement stands, enforcement operations, and extra patrols in parks and open spaces.

The wardens will focus on crime prevention, deterring ASB, enforcement operations and community engagement.

The team engaged with vulnerable residents on 187 occasions to provide support and advice during 2021 and 2022. They also dispersed groups causing ASB on 148 occasions and conducted 24 community operations.

The Royal Borough is encouraging the public not to suffer in silence if they experience ASB.

Incidents can be reported to wardens or the police if people feel they are at immediate danger or risk.

The community wardens will be on their community safety stand at Maidenhead town centre on Wednesday, at Windsor Royal Station on Thursday and at Maidenhead Festival on Saturday.

They will also be at the World Café in Hurley Village Hall from noon to 2pm on Thursday.

During the week, the wardens will also be carrying out targeted dog-fouling patrols and joint activities with the police, in addition to the patrols they usually conduct through the day and into the evening.

The wardens can be contacted at wardens@rbwm.gov.uk or on 01628 685636.

Councillor David Cannon, cabinet member for anti-social behaviour, said: “Working with our partners and communities, we take a strong stance against anti-social behaviour in all its forms, and we encourage people to report issues to our community safety team.

“Our community wardens are a high profile, reassuring presence year-round, and they are planning a week of concerted activity for ASB Awareness Week.

"They work with a number of agencies such as the police and housing associations, to jointly prevent and tackle ASB issues, support community safety and engage with residents to listen to their concerns.”

Inspector Mike Darrah, of Thames Valley Police, said: “Working alongside the Royal Borough’s wardens and other partner agencies, we want residents and visitors across Windsor and Maidenhead to feel safe from anti-social behaviour.

“Whilst officers may not always be able to attend incidents at the time of the report, we encourage people to report their concerns around anti-social behaviour via 101 or online.

"This will help build a picture of what is happening in our local communities, and allows us to take appropriate action with partner agencies.”

Rebecca Bryant OBE, chief executive of Resolve, added: “ASB is not low-level crime. It can have a long-lasting impact on the lives of victims and communities and can be a precursor to more serious crime.

“It is important that the challenge of ASB continues to be given the priority it needs so that people everywhere feel safe in their homes and communities.

“We are delighted that the Royal Borough is supporting this hugely important campaign. It is vital to develop partnership approaches across communities to deal with the growing challenges around ASB.”

For more information about ASB Awareness Week, visit: www.resolveuk.org.uk/asbawarenessweek