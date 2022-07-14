Thousands gather to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the Maidenhead area

Celebrations for Eid al-Adha were in full swing at the weekend as thousands gathered in the Maidenhead area to join in with festivities.

Eid al-Adha is one of the two most important dates in the Islamic calendar and marks both the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage and the sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim.

On Saturday a record number of people turned out for an Eid in the Park celebration at Braywick Park.

The free event by Al-Tawheed Islamic Education Centre of Maidenhead, running from 8am to midday, was attended by about 1,500 people, including visitors from outside the area, including as far as High Wycombe, Reading and Uxbridge.

The event included an Eid prayer and sermon and there was also entertainment available for attendees to enjoy.

Visitors mingled as they enjoyed free entertainment including inflatables, a breakfast, ice cream, and desserts and cakes.

Royal Borough councillors, including Cllr Gurpreet Bhangra (Con, Boyn Hill), Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s) and Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) were also in attendance.

Irfan Rafiq, events manager at Al Tawheed Islamic Education Centre, said: “[It was] really successful.

“Lots of happy faces. It went really well, everybody looked happy.”

On Sunday, just under 2,000 people enjoyed a day of celebration for Eid al-Adha at Maidenhead Mosque.

An initial sermon highlighted the story of the Prophet Ibrahim and his sacrifice and how it applies to the lives of worshippers.

This was then followed by two sittings of the Eid prayer, known officially as the Salat al-Eid.

Attendees mingled with each other and embraced, while enjoying different styles of food from around the world, including traditional sweets from the Middle East and Asia.

Zia Mahiudin, a trustee at Maidenhead Mosque explained that charity fundraising was also taking place on the day, with attendees ‘giving very generously’.

He added that some of the people currently living at the Holiday Inn were also in attendance on the day to join with the Eid celebrations.

Discussing the day, Zia said: “It was very successful, it was well attended, and it was full in both prayers.

“It was really wonderful to see the smiles on people’s faces, the children, the families, everybody.

“Overall, it was really a successful and really a great turnout and everyone really appreciated it and it was back like it used to be in the old days really.”