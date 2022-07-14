Public Notices: Application to make changes to existing planning permission

An application seeking to make changes to existing planning permission to build six homes is in the public notices this week.

Planning

An application has been put forward to make minor changes to existing planning permission at Zaman House and Awam House in Church Road on the Fisheries estate.

In June, planning permission was granted to demolish the existing houses and build six new houses with associated cycle and bin storage and alterations to the existing pedestrian and vehicular access.

The six houses will be in the form of three semi-detached pairs.

This application looks to make minor changes to the plans that have been approved and would not fundamentally change the existing permission.

The application includes revisions to the internal layouts and changes to improve the accommodation overall.

Although there is some new fenestration proposed, the window layout is mainly unchanged.

To view the application type in the reference 22/01779/VAR into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

Plans have also been put forward to build 99 homes on land south of Bray Lake.

The outline application is for access, appearance, layout and stage at this stage.

Taxis

The Royal Borough has confirmed its plans to double the minimum fare for Hackney carriages operating in the area.

Last week, the Advertiser reported that the council had agreed to the changes following a petition by taxi drivers amid rising costs.

The minimum fare will be £6 between 6am and 11pm, rising to £9 between 11pm and 6am, and on bank holidays.

