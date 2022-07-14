Host of free activites on offer at upcoming Braywick Nature Centre Festival

Attendees are set to enjoy nature walks and pond dipping amongst a host of other free activities at the Braywick Nature Centre Festival.

The festival, which is due to take place at the nature centre garden and across Braywick Nature Reserve on Saturday, July 23 is free for everyone and will run from noon until 5pm.

It has been organised by the Royal Borough’s natural environment team.

As well as minibeast safari sessions, the day will also include face painting, den building, live music from Hartbeats African Drumming, drumming workshops and plenty of food and drink.

There is limited parking at the centre and visitors are recommended to park at the Braywick Leisure Centre car park, which is less than a five-minute walk away.

Wheelchairs and pushchairs are welcome as well as well-behaved dogs on leads.

Booking is not required and people can just come along on the day, however, visitors are asked to respond to the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/456521019541899 so the team get a sense of the numbers of people attending.

Jason Mills, the Royal Borough’s natural environment manager, said: “We are so fortunate to have a fantastic facility like Braywick Nature Centre and the reserve in the borough, and the festival is a great opportunity for people to come along, learn more about this unique area and the amazing array of wildlife that call it home.”

Cllr David Coppinger, cabinet member for environmental services, parks & countryside & Maidenhead, added: “Braywick Nature Centre acts as a community hub to promote awareness of the natural environment and offers support for local conservation and amenity groups, as well as opportunities for volunteers.

“The festival is a chance to showcase the centre and reserve and is an opportunity not to be missed, so please do come along and enjoy the day.”