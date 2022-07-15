Maidenhead Festival appeals for donations ahead of next weekend's event

Get ready to put on your dancing shoes in Kidwells Park next weekend as Maidenhead Festival prepares to make its long-awaited return to the town after three years.

The free event will take place across the weekend of Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 with top tribute acts headlining including Tina Turner and Little Mix tribute bands on the Saturday.

On Sunday festival goers can rock along to Elton John, Michael Buble and Ed Sheeran hits, with about 30 music acts set to perform in total.

Among other entertainment is a fireworks display on Saturday night, while there will also be a makeshift beach in the park.

Performers will take to the stage, including a ukulele player – a festival first.

Food and drink stalls from local vendors will pop up at the festival for hungry revellers on what organisers hope will be another kind weekend weather-wise.

National issues such as Brexit, COVID-19 and the Ukraine war have caused costs to spiral, with the organising committee required to chalk up some £55,000 to put on the event each year.

Chairman of the Maidenhead Festival committee, Lisa Hunter, said that the team has about an £8,000 shortfall this year and does not want to dip too much further into reserves.

She urged people to give what money they can whilst at the festival next week to ensure it can return for future years.

“Costs have gone up quite considerably this year and funding sources have reduced somewhat,” Lisa said.

“So we are looking for people who enjoy coming to the festival to potentially put some money in a pot to help recover our costs and ensure it can return next year.”

Lisa said that preparations for the Maidenhead Festival were ‘coming together’ with the event now just over a week away.

“The excitement is palpable within the team, we have really missed the last two years,” she added.

“Thank you to all our sponsors for getting us this far and to the community as well – we can’t wait.”

Lisa said that two water fountains and a bottle filling station have been fitted in Kidwells Park to help cut down on single-use plastics at the event, with these remaining permanant features in the park following the event.

The festival’s sponsors include The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, Prince Philip Trust Fund, Shanly Foundation, Craufurd Hale Group, Abbvie, The National Lottery, Suzy Kirkwood Estates, and Maidenhead Lions.

Stay up to date with the festival via mheadfestival.weebly.com.

To donate to festival funds, visit https://pay.sumup.io/b2c/QLZ6VPD9