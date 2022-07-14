Maidenhead Foodshare appeals for fresh fruit and veg as donations drop

Maidenhead Foodshare is busy stocking up on its ‘Holiday Hunger’ bags to give to parents to help them feed their children over the summer break.

Trustee Debbie Gee said that the charity’s donations have ‘dropped significantly’ due to the cost of living crisis, adding that more people were now asking for non-food items, such as washing powder.

She added that holiday bags are packed full of snacks for youngsters but foodshare was in urgent need of more fresh fruit and vegetables to include in the packages.

Those wishing to donate these items should contact Debbie via debbie@foodshare.charity or visit the charity base at the former Tesco unit in the Nicholsons Centre. It’s opening times are Wednesday 5pm-6pm and Saturday 9am-11am.

Other items in need include sandwich fillers, cereal bars and UHT milk.

“We are noticing that our customers are saying they are disgusted how things are going up in the shops, particularly washing powder and liquid,” Debbie said.

“It is not just the food, it is everything to do with bringing up a child, getting their school uniforms clean.

“We are making sure we have got washing powder in and cleaning products just to help them.”

Maidenhead Foodshare’s Holiday Hunger initiative has received the backing from Maidenhead Waitrose, which has donated £1,500 to the appeal.

Meanwhile, volunteers will be at Tesco in Taplow to collect in-store donations from shoppers at end the of July to go towards the summer project.

Debbie added that Maidenhead Foodshare is still based out of the former Tesco unit for the foreseeable future but was on the lookout for a permanent home amid the impending regeneration of the shopping centre.

“We are still looking for premises and when it comes up we would look to move,” she said. “We want a home basically. Foodshare is expanding quite rapidly.”

For more information, visit www.foodshare.charity

Items the foodbank needs for its Holiday Hunger appeal can be found in the image below: