New working group to give voice to older people in RBWM

A forum to respond to the needs and concerns of older people is in motion in the Royal Borough.

The Older Persons Working Group (OPWG) is intended to be modelled on Reading Borough Council’s group of the same name, in place since 2011.

Eddie Piekut of the Older Persons Advisory Forum (OPAF) outlined the plans worked on by the OPAF steering group at a health and wellbeing board meeting on Tuesday.

The group will aim to promote awareness of issues facing older people and provide a channel for them to influence the development of local services, particularly those from the council.

Another aim is to improve older people's access to information on local services.

It is hoped this move will help meet ‘the demographic challenge’ of an ageing borough and make it ‘age friendly’, as per the definition by the World Health Organisation.

This covers aspects such as the accessibility of public spaces and the range of opportunities offered to older people.

Councillor Greg Jones (Con, Riverside) said he is ‘impressed’ by how ‘well-represented’ older people are by Reading’s offer and the Royal Borough should seek to basically replicate its model.

Initially, there are plans to set up Zoom meetings (starting in September) with a wide group of stakeholders.

These would have controlled agendas set by co-chairs – a councillor and a member of OPAF. The idea is for it to be a community-led partnership, with non-political, cross-party activity.

There are also proposals to develop an open mailing list. So far, OPAF’s membership includes about 140 interested people.

In the first year, all meetings will be via Zoom.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) highlighted that it was important to make sure that the working group be ‘inclusive of everyone,’ not just members of existing groups.

Mr Piekut said that though it would not be possible to reach everybody, there will be efforts to make the working group’s reach ‘as wide as we can.’

Cllr Stuart Carroll, lead member for health, mental health and adult social care said this was ‘an important step to take’.

He said he and officers would discuss with OPAF some of the practical points of the plan – but that the borough would look to proceed in general with what OPAF outlined.