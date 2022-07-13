Challenges ahead to keep Maidenhead 'vibrant and buzzy'

Maidenhead is a ‘vibrant and buzzy place’, the town’s manager Robyn Bunyan told a meeting this week.

At Monday’s Maidenhead town forum, Ms Bunyan presented an update on the latest footfall figures in the town which, on weekdays in particular, have been hampered by fewer workers in the town centre.

It is estimated that around 40 per cent of office workers in the town are still working fully or partly remotely.

Although it remains 4.5 per cent below 2019 levels YTD (year to date), Maidenhead’s footfall is performing significantly better than the rest of the south east (-15.9 per cent) and the High Street Index (-20.2 per cent), the meeting heard.

On weekends in May, footfall figures on average were higher than 2019, helped by the opening of a number of businesses across the town. A total of 18 per cent of retail units remain vacant across the town.

Ongoing events across the town centre, such as a weekly produce market with new traders, Craft Coop Outdoor Craft market as well as less frequent events such as summer festivals are said to be helping encourage people to the town centre.

Cllr Helen Taylor (tBfI, Oldfield) expressed her wish to see these events continue on the periphery of the town centre once regeneration projects begin to cause disruption in the centre of the town.

Furthermore, Cllr Geoff Hill (tBfI, Oldfield) said the impact of the Waterside Quarter development, which has led to an increase in hospitality venues in the vicinity, had meant the town centre had been ‘pulled’ to that area.

“I think the challenge is to get that environment elsewhere in town,” added Cllr Hill.

“If one walks past, particularly at night, the development by the town hall, there are very few lights on and it’s quite dark and dingy.

“I think we’ve got a very vibrant part of Maidenhead, and a less vibrant part of Maidenhead, which is further out the town, and the challenge is to get it all alive.”

Ms Bunyan agreed, and said that ‘now is when that hard work needs to happen’.

“We know at some point the Nicholsons Centre will come down and there will be vast redevelopment on the High Street,” said Robyn. “Now is where the hard work, from my point of view, needs to happen to make sure that the High Street is a vibrant well-used place.”