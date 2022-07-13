Hundreds of riders take part in Maidenhead Bikeathon

Glorious sunshine on Sunday saw cyclists of all ages and abilities get on their bikes for the annual Maidenhead Bikeathon.

More than 260 riders set off from Maidenhead Office Park in Littlewick Green on one of the event’s three circular routes – a 15-mile family route, a 35-mile medium route and a 62-mile (100km) long route for more serious club cyclists looking for a challenge.

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead and raised an estimated £2,000, with the main beneficiary being local charity Alzheimers Dementia Support.

A team of Rotary volunteers oversaw the registration of cyclists taking part, issuing them with race numbers, while others marshalled the family route and manned refreshment stations positioned half-way along all three routes.

Members of the Maidenhead Cycle Hub charity were also on hand at the race base to check over participants’ bikes and help with any last minute maintenance.

All cyclists were checked in when they returned and presented with a medal by Rotary Club president Mary Spinks.

Bikeathon organiser Sean Egan said: “It was a fantastic success and we were really blessed with the weather. The feedback from cyclists on all the routes was incredibly positive and everyone had a brilliant time. We saw more entrants than ever this year and look forward to the Bikeathon continuing to grow as word spreads about what a lovely event it is. It’s not a race and has something for every kind of cyclist, no matter how old or inexperienced.”

Mary said: “It was a wonderful event and I’d like to thank all those who took part and Sean and his hard-working team of Rotary volunteers for making it possible.”